Man who died after being found unconscious in Hawke's Bay thought to have been bashed

A man who died from his injuries today is believed to have been assaulted before being found unconscious yesterday morning in Haumoana.

A homicide investigation has been launched after the 45-year-old man died from his injuries in Hawke's Bay Hospital today.

The victim's family are being supported by police who are seeking information from anyone who may have seen him on Sunday in and around Grange Road North and Domain Road.

A scene examination has been carried out around Domain Road.