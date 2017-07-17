Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

A man with a tattoo covering the bottom half of his face, who in a Facebook post wrote of the difficulties he faced getting a job because says he's now "stopped counting" the job offers when they "reached 45".

Mark Cropp,19, who lives in Takanini, South Auckland, told The Daily Mail Australia he has been "inundated with offers" since posting on an Auckland job Facebook page last week.

He says he is "waiting for the right one" to come along.

Cropp says that some of the jobs require a car and "until (I) get my first paycheck and get a car, I won't be able to get myself around".

The teenage father was sent to prison in 2015 for aggravated robbery and got his nickname "DEVAST8" tattooed on his face as a warning to other inmates.

Cropp says he has learned from his mistakes and that he's "just working out a date to get the tattoo taken off".

The tattoo was given to him by his brother when they shared a cell in prison, Cropp says it was meant to be "a little one along the jawline" but they got carried away.