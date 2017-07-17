 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man with a tattoo covering the bottom half of his face, who in a Facebook post wrote of the difficulties he faced getting a job because says he's now  "stopped counting" the job offers when they "reached 45". 

Mark Cropp, 19, says he got the unique tattoo whilst serving two years in prison.
Source: NZ Herald

Mark Cropp,19, who lives in Takanini, South Auckland, told The Daily Mail Australia he has been "inundated with offers" since posting on an Auckland job Facebook page last week.

He says he is "waiting for the right one" to come along.

Cropp says that some of the jobs require a car and "until (I) get my first paycheck and get a car, I won't be able to get myself around".

The teenage father was sent to prison in 2015 for aggravated robbery and got his nickname "DEVAST8" tattooed on his face as a warning to other inmates. 

Cropp says he has learned from his mistakes and that he's "just working out a date to get the tattoo taken off".

The tattoo was given to him by his brother when they shared a cell in prison, Cropp says it was meant to be "a little one along the jawline" but they got carried away.


Related

Employment

Auckland

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

2
Steven Joyce says to expect a growing house supply in Auckland.

Government to overhaul IRD social policy payments to create 'more straightforward' tax system

00:20
3
Images: Auckland prisoners pull gang signs while posing inside with smuggled phones

Exclusive: Auckland prison gang photos appear online, Labour alleges guards are smuggling phones

4
US Police Generic

Australian woman shot dead by police in US - report

00:26
5
Mark Cropp, 19, says he got the unique tattoo whilst serving two years in prison.

Man with 'DEVAST8' face tattoo says he's 'waiting for the right job' as Facebook plea leaves him with more than 45 offers

01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 