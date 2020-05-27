TODAY |

Man describes end to dramatic police chase in Kawerau that saw shots fired

Source:  1 NEWS

A Bay of Plenty man has described the end to a dramatic police chase in Kawerau that saw shots fired.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tui Tawera says the person taken into custody is “the dog, one of the brothers”. Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, around 11.25am they began a pursuit after a man fled from a Kawerau property in a vehicle while an arrest warrant was being executed.

Spikes were deployed, however the vehicle continued towards Te Teko. The fleeing vehicle was spiked again and came to a stop in the township, police say.

At this point police allege the driver aimed a gun at officers, who fired at him in response.

The man then fled in another vehicle stolen from the scene and headed back towards Kawerau.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those in the Bay of Plenty town have been advised to avoid travelling. Source: 1 NEWS

Officers forced the vehicle to a stop in Kawerau, however the man then fled on foot.

He was tracked to a residential property and surrendered to police around 2pm and was taken into custody.

Tui Tawera told 1 NEWS the person taken into custody is “the dog, one of the brothers”.

He described how the dramatic chase ended at a residential property.

"Police obviously chased him around, they said he shot at them, but I don’t think that’s what happened.

"Then they cornered him at a house, or so they thought but he wasn’t there. They closed off this whole road and he was in a house over there,” Mr Tawera said, pointing at a property with police outside.

"The police had guns and everything and a lot of us went live because we thought they were going to shoot him."

The man then came out and was taken into custody without further incident.

Mr Tawera believes the incident began because the man had "warrants out against him".

He described the man as "the dog, one of the brothers" saying he is "a good as fella, but if people piss him off then they will get pissed on." 

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

A critical incident investigation will also be undertaken and as police guns were fired the IPCA will be notified.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive
2
Police open fire on man aiming gun at them during wild chase through Bay of Plenty's Kawerau
3
Paula Bennett backs new National leadership on front bench diversity debate
4
National leader Todd Muller admits lack of detail for his Covid-19 economic recovery pitch
5
No new Covid-19 cases announced for fifth consecutive day, no patients left in hospitals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Paula Bennett backs new National leadership on front bench diversity debate

Woman dies after being hit by train in Wellington

00:27

Police open fire on man aiming gun at them during wild chase through Bay of Plenty's Kawerau
01:25

'Won't be too long' - PM says for trans-Tasman travel bubble after Peters' criticism