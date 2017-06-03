Man denies manslaughter charge over Bermuda boat incident that killed Kiwi

A man charged with manslaughter over the death of a New Zealand woman who was in Bermuda during the America's Cup has plead not guilty and is set to face trial.

Mary Elizabeth McKee died after the 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable her husband was driving collided with a 17 ft. centre console vessel.

Andrew Lake, from the UK, was charged over the 62-year-old's death and will now go on trial on April 3 next year, according to the Royal Gazette.

The 26-year-old also denied injuring Mrs McKee's husband and a second man who was also on their boat.

Judge Charles-Etta Simmons released Mr Lake on bail until his trail.

Denis Owen, owner of a local charter vessel, told The Royal Gazette his crew received a distress call and immediately assisted in search efforts.

"One of our crew members jumped into the water with a rescue device," he said.

Mr Owen said Mrs McKee was brought back on the boat and CPR was performed before paramedics took over at the dock.

"Everyone was pretty upset."