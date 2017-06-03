Man denies manslaughter charge over Bermuda boat incident that killed Kiwi

Source:
A man charged with manslaughter over the death of a New Zealand woman who was in Bermuda during the America's Cup has plead not guilty and is set to face trial.
Mary Elizabeth McKee died after the 9 ft. Zodiac inflatable her husband was driving collided with a 17 ft. centre console vessel.
Andrew Lake, from the UK, was charged over the 62-year-old's death and will now go on trial on April 3 next year, according to the Royal Gazette.
The 26-year-old also denied injuring Mrs McKee's husband and a second man who was also on their boat.
Judge Charles-Etta Simmons released Mr Lake on bail until his trail.
Denis Owen, owner of a local charter vessel, told The Royal Gazette his crew received a distress call and immediately assisted in search efforts.
"One of our crew members jumped into the water with a rescue device," he said.
Mr Owen said Mrs McKee was brought back on the boat and CPR was performed before paramedics took over at the dock.
"Everyone was pretty upset."
Bermuda's Minister of National Security, Jeff Baron, described the incident as, "a sad and tragic event".
