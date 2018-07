This week's ASB Good as Gold nominee is Clive Gregory, a man of few words who's dedicated to helping the residents on Great Barrier Island.

Clive is up early, gets home late and is paid only in the odd home-made meal - and he wouldn't have it any other way.

He would always say no thanks is needed, but we thinks he deserves a big thank you - by receiving $10,000 for some new wheels.

