Man dead, woman in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Southland

Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Southland, holiday road toll rises to six

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have confirmed a man and a woman have died following a two-vehicle crash in Southland this afternoon.

Police were called to the accident on the Riverton Wallacetown Highway near Invercargill at 1:30pm.

The crash has occurred at Oreti River Bridge.

The man involved in the crash died at the scene while the woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition before she died a short time later.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for "some time" while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

The incident brings New Zealand's road toll for the Christmas / New Years holiday period to six after two fatal crashes in Auckland saw four people killed.

