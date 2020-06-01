Man dead in Grafton, Auckland following firearms incident in St Johns

A man has died in Grafton, Auckland this morning following a firearms incident in another suburb, St Johns.
Police said they were initially called to an address on St Johns Rd shortly after 6am after reports of gunshot sounds and screaming.
A vehicle then fled to Grafton, stopping at Parkfield Terrace where a man has died.
Police are currently investigating and speaking with witnesses.
“While this incident will be unsettling for the community, initial indication suggest the parties involved in the incident were known to each other,” police said.
Part of St Johns Rd, between Dorchester St and Ipswich Pl, has been closed as police investigate, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
Police urge anyone who has information that may help to call 105. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.