A man has died in Northland this afternoon after getting trapped under a tree.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to Matarua Road in Kaikohe around 2:45pm.

A fire spokesperson said the death happened on a rural property and the person was trapped for some time.

Sergeant Kevin Milne confirmed the victim was a 32-year-old man.

Worksafe have been advised and the death has been referred to the Coroner.