Man dead after being shot by police in Wellington

A man has died after being shot by police when he approached a police car with a large knife following a domestic dispute overnight in Wellington.
At 11pm last night police were called to a domestic incident in Waikanae located around 60km north of Wellington, police said.
Before officers arrived at the address the man had left in a vehicle.
Police began searching for the man before his vehicle was sighted around the Mana Esplanade area in Porrirua.
"At around 12.30am the man has approached a police car with the large knife and threatened a police officer before being shot, police said in a statement released at 5am today.
"Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived."
The man has since died as a result, police said.
Police staff have cordoned off the immediate area around the scene and will be conducting a full scene examination when it becomes light.
