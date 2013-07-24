 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man dead after being shot by police in Wellington

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has died after being shot by police when he approached a police car with a large knife following a domestic dispute overnight in Wellington.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

At 11pm last night police were called to a domestic incident in Waikanae located around 60km north of Wellington, police said.

Before officers arrived at the address the man had left in a vehicle.

Police began searching for the man before his vehicle was sighted around the Mana Esplanade area in Porrirua.

"At around 12.30am the man has approached a police car with the large knife and threatened a police officer before being shot, police said in a statement released at 5am today.

"Immediate first aid was given to the man before ambulance staff arrived."

The man has since died as a result, police said.

Police staff have cordoned off the immediate area around the scene and will be conducting a full scene examination when it becomes light.

Related

Crime and Justice

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger couldn't be stopped as he latched onto a clever kick to run away and score.

Watch: The Bus is back! Julian Savea scores epic solo try against Sunwolves

00:24
2
The All Black centre crossed over after some slick work from Israel Dagg in Christchurch.

Video: Crusaders' new boy Seta Tamanivalu punishes Brumbies with debut try

3
1 NEWS

Person injured during house fire in Wellington

00:26
4
On his 100th Super Rugby appearance, Dagg allowed Whetu Douglas to score in Christchurch.

As It Happened: Unconvincing Crusaders squeeze season opening victory

00:26
5
Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.

Suspect in Kim Jong Nam attack says she got $90 for a prank

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ