Man dead after being shot by police in Tauranga following 14-hour standoff

A man has died after being shot by police in Tauranga today.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said the man threatened his partner with a knife. The woman managed to escape and call the police from a neighbours house.

Three children were in the house with the man, who held a large machete to the throat of one of the children.

The man took two of the children into a wardrobe.

Police were able to get the third child out safely.

Police arrived at 12.25am and entered the property shortly after 3pm after a standoff. They were confronted by the man and he was shot by police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two children who were held hostage weren't injured.

"This was an experience nobody should have to go through and all involved will need ongoing care and support as they come to terms with today’s events," Mr McGregor said.

"Our staff have also been left shaken by this incident."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified of the incident and a critical incident investigation is also under way. The man’s death will also be referred to the Coroner.

Cordons will remain in place on Oriana Crescent, however residents of the street are free to come and go, Mr McGregor said.