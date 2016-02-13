 

Man crushed by steel framing in Auckland workplace accident

1 NEWS
A man has died after being crushed by steel framing this morning in Auckland. 

Fire and emergency services were called to the industrial accident in Ellerslie a little after 8am. 

A St John spokesperson confirmed around 9:30am that a 55 year-old man had died.

The accident occurred at premises operated by CSP Galvanising and CSP Coating Systems in Ellerslie.

Police were also in attendance, but have no details to release at this point.

CSP Coating Systems is a nationwide steel coating operation.

Teenage metal band nominated for best music video at 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards

Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been nominated for best music video at the Waiata Māori Music Awards with the likes of Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha also across a number of categories. 

Alien Weaponry, who are nominated for 'Best Music Video By A Māori Artist,' made headlines last year for their unique mix of heavy metal music and Te Reo Maori.

Made up of three male teenagers, Alien Weaponry has been signed to a three-year contract with Berlin-based management agency Das Maschine.

The awards are into its 11th year of celebrating Māori music after being established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.

Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards as the Executive Director.

"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists,” says Ellison.

This year’s ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, September 14th in Hastings at the Clubs Hastings, Cnr of Victoria & Albert Street, Hastings.

Full list of finalists:

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

  • Ria Hall
  • Sandy Mill
  • Huia Hamon

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

  • Troy Kingi
  • Rob Ruha
  • Seth Haapu

Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Maaka – Moeke
  • Rei – Rangatira

Best Māori Pop Album

  • Troy Kingi – Shake That Skinny As All The Way To Zygertron 
  • La Coco – You Got Me
  • Maaka – Moeke

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/Rnb Album

  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Rei – Rangatira
  • La Coco – Love And Other Things Part 2

Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album

  • Ria Hall - Rules Of Engagement
  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Tomorrow People –  BBQ Reggae

Best Song By a Māori Artist

  • Troy Kingi – 'Aztechknowledgey'
  • Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'
  • L.A.B. – 'Controller'

Best Māori Songwriter

  • Rob Ruha
  • L.A.B.
  • Seth Haapu

Best Music Video By A Māori Artist

  • Vallkyrie – 'Aztec Breath'
  • Alien Weaponry –  'Kai Tangata'
  • Ria Hall – 'Te Ahi Kai Pō'
  • Seth Haapu –  'New Wave'
  • Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'

Iconic Award Recipients

Keepers Of Tradition:

  • Derek Ladelli
  • Dame Georgina Kingi

Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music Awards:

  • Monty Cowan

Music Industry Award:

  • Carl Perkins 

Iconic Māori Music Composers Award – Historical:

  • Ngatai Huata
Alien Weaponry's new music video for their song Kai Tangata explores a brutal part of Aotearoa's history. Source: 1 NEWS
Two people have been taken to Auckland hospital in a serious condtion after what police say was a "family harm matter".

St John ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the assualt in Point England, in the city's east, around 11:30pm last night.

Police are continuing their enquiries. 

