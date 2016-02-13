Man crushed by steel framing in Auckland workplace accident

Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been nominated for best music video at the Waiata Māori Music Awards with the likes of Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha also across a number of categories.
Alien Weaponry, who are nominated for 'Best Music Video By A Māori Artist,' made headlines last year for their unique mix of heavy metal music and Te Reo Maori.
Made up of three male teenagers, Alien Weaponry has been signed to a three-year contract with Berlin-based management agency Das Maschine.
The awards are into its 11th year of celebrating Māori music after being established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.
Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards as the Executive Director.
"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists,” says Ellison.
This year’s ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, September 14th in Hastings at the Clubs Hastings, Cnr of Victoria & Albert Street, Hastings.
