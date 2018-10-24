Man critically injured in Wellington stabbing; 51-year-old arrested

A man has been charged after a stabbing incident left another man critically injured in Wellington last night.

The incident happened at an address on Mansfield Street, in Newtown, at around 11.15pm, police said.

The man has been hospitalised, where he remains in critical condition.

A 51-year-old was arrested following the incident. He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault, they said.

The area has been cordoned off while police examine the scene.