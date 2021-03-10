Man critically injured in incident at Auckland property this week dies overnight

A man critically injured in an incident at a home in Auckland on Wednesday has died overnight.

McNally Road, Pukekohe (file photo). Source: Google Maps

It comes after a woman was found dead at the property in Pukekohe on March 10, police said.

The woman, who police identified yesterday as 29-year-old Toakase Finau of Māngere, was found at a property on McNally Road while carrying out a bail check. At the time, the man was also found at the property with critical injuries.

Police said yesterday they are not currently searching for anyone else in relation to the woman's death.

The deaths of both the man and woman will be referred to the Coroner.