Man critically injured in Coromandel boating accident

A boating accident last night in the Coromandel has left one man in a critical condition.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

He was one of four people in a boat that struck rocks at Lion Rock near Cooks Beach in Whitianga just before 10.30pm.

He was flown to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries, while two others on board were taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital.

The fourth person was uninjured, a St John ambulance spokesman said.