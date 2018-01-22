Man critically injured in Christchurch assault believed to have been stabbed



A man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries after apparently being stabbed at an address in the suburb of Riccarton this afternoon.

Police say they are investigating the assault on Picton Ave at around 1.00pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Leairne Dow says the man is believed to have been stabbed and has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also called to the address after a minor fire was reported at the same house.