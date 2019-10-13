Man critically injured in altercation after attempting to break into vehicle in Te Atatu Peninsula

A man has been critically injured in an altercation after attempting to break into a person's vehicle in Auckland's Te Atatu Peninsula early this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Te Atatu Road after a person reportedly found two men breaking into their vehicle just after 4am, police told 1 NEWS.

During an altercation, one of the alleged offenders left the scene in a vehicle, police said. The second alleged offender sustained a head injury and was transported to hospital.



A neighbour told 1 NEWS she and her son heard a commotion at 3.52am.

She said they heard smashing, yelling, tyres squealing, and a man moaning in pain. She said a school teacher and her brother live at the home, which is on a busy main road just off the Te Atatu on- and off-ramps on the North Western Motorway.



The man who fled the scene is still being sought by police.



A police cordon is still at the home, with police tape along the driveway.

