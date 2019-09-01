Man critically injured as he skis off cliff on Mt Ruapehu after warnings 'ignored'

National Park Police are urging people to obey warning signs after a man was critically injured when he skied off a cliff outside the ski field boundary on Mount Ruepehu last night.

Police were notified about 5.30pm of four people requiring assistance on the Mangaehuehu Glacier on Mt Ruapehu.

The 40-year-old man had skied off a cliff while a female member of the group was stuck on the cliff face.

The remaining two members of the party found their way to the injured man and emergency services were notified.

After a prolonged rescue effort the man was recovered using a rope system and taken to Turoa Medical Centre before being transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

The woman was also rescued from the cliff face with no serious injuries.

“Due to a significant avalanche risk, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went to huge lengths to keep people out of this area, which is outside the ski field boundary,” Senior Constable Conrad Smith of National Park Police said today.

“It is incredibly disappointing and frustrating that these warnings were ignored," he said.

“Turoa Ski Patrollers volunteering their time for Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation put themselves at considerable risk."