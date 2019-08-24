Man critically injured following shooting at South Auckland bar

A man has been critically injured following a shooting at a bar in South Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Republic Bar on Amersham Way, near Westfield Manukau, at around 1.40am, police said. A man, 31, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Armed police stand outside a bar in Manukau, South Auckland, after a man was critically injured in a shooting. Source: 1 NEWS

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police will conduct a scene examination later today. A scene guard remains in place.