Man critically injured following shooting at South Auckland bar

A man has been critically injured following a shooting at a bar in South Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Republic Bar on Amersham Way, near Westfield Manukau, at around 1.40am, police said. A man, 31, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Armed police stand outside a bar in Manukau, South Auckland, after a man was critically injured in a shooting.

He was transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police will conduct a scene examination later today. A scene guard remains in place.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police could be seen making inquiries following the incident at Republic Bar, in Manukau, early this morning.
