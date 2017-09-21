Man critically injured after setting himself on fire outside Parliament

Source:
An incident has unfolded on Parliament grounds today in which police say a man reportedly set himself on fire.
Emergency services at Parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say ambulance are with the man, who's in a critical condition.
Ambulance say: "The person is in critical condition, they are sending him to Wellington Hospital right now".
Parliamentary Services say following the incident, the forecourt and lawn in front of Parliament has been declared a crime scene by the police and access restrictions will be in place until further notice.
