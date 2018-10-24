TODAY |

Man critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

A man has been critically injured in a crash involving a car and himself in Auckland's Highland Park today.

Police were called to the crash on Aviemore Drive, Highland Park at about 11:40am.

The pedestrian is an elderly male and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A section of Aviemore Drive is currently closed, near the intersection with Highland Park Drive, while a scene examination takes place.

Police are advising motorists to use an alternate route as the road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40
Kevin Burke denies allegations that he sexually assaulted two women.

Crown begins closing address in trial for top Northland police officer accused of sexually assaulting two women
04:19
NZR's Head of Participation and Development Steve Lancaster says the move will help keep kids in rugby longer.

NZ Rugby supports North Harbour's decision to axe junior rep teams, hints other provinces could follow suit
01:56
The controversial politician says he wants to clean up the council and Auckland.

Labour Party refuses former MP John Tamihere's membership renewal

Wellington mother fears Oranga Tamariki could take her children away at any time