Man critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland

A man has been critically injured in a crash involving a car and himself in Auckland's Highland Park today.

Police were called to the crash on Aviemore Drive, Highland Park at about 11:40am.

The pedestrian is an elderly male and has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A section of Aviemore Drive is currently closed, near the intersection with Highland Park Drive, while a scene examination takes place.