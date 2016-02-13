Man critically hurt during fight outside Auckland party

Source:
A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition after a fight broke out at a party in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes last night.
Police car
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to an address on Farringdon Street about 11.26pm after people spilled out on the street and there were reports of disorder.
St John Ambulance has confirmed they attended the situation and that a man had been treated.
Alcohol cans could be seen littering the street near the address this morning.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news