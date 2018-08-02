 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Man critically hurt after being attacked with machete north of Auckland

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

The 31-year-old was hurt at a home in Stanmore Bay, suffering injuries to his head and face. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Speaker Trevor Mallard was asking Gerry Brownlee to apologise for interjecting when the comment was made.

Most watched: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament
2

David Hasselhoff marries model, 37, in intimate Italy ceremony
3

Travel misery as 25 regional flights cancelled, 10 delayed by fog at Auckland Airport

4

Live stream: Breakfast
5

Canadian far-right speakers arrive in NZ for controversial Auckland event
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Fog restrictions at Auckland Airport expected to cause delays and cancelations

'Micro-credentials' billed as answer to skill shortage
05:57
Seven Sharp reporter Arrun Soma takes a look.

Blue strawberries seeds auction pulled by Trade Me leaving grower forlorn
01:42
Each year the number of foreign drivers on our roads increases.

Rally driver creates simulator to help tourists get to grips with Kiwi roads

Groups vow to protest at far-right Canadian speakers' Auckland event

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

Several groups say they plan to protest outside the event where Canadian far-right speakers will be tomorrow night.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are believed to have arrived in the country yesterday.

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's Mayor banned them from council venues, and the location of the couple's Friday night event will be revealed to ticket holders tonight. 

Some people have paid more than $700 to have dinner with the pair.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair - the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are repugnant, but that’s no reason to ban them. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:17
Andrew Little has signalled a review of Family Court procedures implemented by National.

Justice Minister says exes negotiating alone in Family Court over future care of their kids 'unrealistic' and 'too much to expect'

'Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones' - Mark Graham predicts he'll be the first of many Kiwis inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Arrest made after man seriously injured after being hit in head with machete in home north of Auckland

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A man has been seriously injured after being hit in the head with a machete at a home north of Auckland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on John Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa, at around 10.20pm yesterday.

The man received injuries to his head and face following the assault.

A 48-year-old man has since been arrested, police said.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS the 31-year-old was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. 

He is now listed as being in a serious condition. 




 

Police Source: 1 NEWS
The 31-year-old was hurt at a home in Stanmore Bay, suffering injuries to his head and face. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice