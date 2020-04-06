Man who coughed and sneezed on shoppers at Christchurch supermarket behind bars after alleged bail breach

Christchurch supermarket cougher Raymond Coombs is behind bars after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 38-year-old made a video appearance in the Christchurch District Court this morning, charged with failing to comply with his release conditions by emailing a woman without prior permission.

Coombs previously admitted offensive behaviour after filming himself deliberately coughing and sneezing on shoppers at the Barrington Fresh Choice and posting it on Facebook.

He was granted bail until his sentencing on the condition that he not access the internet for anything other than messaging friends and family.

This morning the court heard Coombs has a long history of breaching his conditions of release and the Corrections Department opposed the continuation of bail as it considered him at a high risk of re-offending.