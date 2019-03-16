TODAY |

Man connected to 'unruly' British tourists sentenced over roofing scam

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

A man who is one of the "unruly" British tourists according to police has been sentenced for trying to leave the country on his brother's passport - and is promising to return to the UK.

James Doyle was one of four people sought by police over a roofing scam, and arrested at Christchurch Airport in April while trying to flee under the false identity.

In Christchurch District Court this afternoon, the 29-year-old entered a guilty plea through his lawyer, Andrew McKenzie.

McKenzie said Doyle had applied for an urgent passport, which was expected to arrive within three days. He said Doyle was keen to "get on" with the sentencing, so he could return home to be with his family.

Judge Tom Gilbert sentenced Doyle to five months in prison, taking into account the guilty plea and noting that due to time already spent in custody he would be eligible for release later this month.

Mr Gilbert said the sentence reflected that Doyle had only been in the country for a short time, since arriving on a visitors visa on 18 January.

He said it also reflected that "New Zealand as a country has a strong interest in protecting its borders".

Doyle had earlier been facing another passport-related charge - of loaning his own passport to help an associate leave - but the police dropped that charge today.

Doyle has met with staff from the Immigration Department, which will help him to leave New Zealand of his own volition before he is deported.

The Christchurch courthouse.
The Christchurch courthouse. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:11
The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
2
The Christchurch courthouse.
Man connected to 'unruly' British tourists sentenced over roofing scam
3
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
4
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
5
Two people were killed in the Canterbury crash.
Two people dead after crash involving car and cattle truck in Canterbury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Bangkok, Thailand - JUN 18, 2018: social medial app iPhone mobile phone with blue screen background technology business smartphone digital communication facebook and internet editorial generic

Government eyes tax on digital platforms such as Uber, Instagram
00:19
He set off last Tuesday for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected home on Saturday.

Days-long search for missing tramper in the Tararua Ranges on hold due to weather
12:24
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson followed the Tamaki whānau as they invited the LGBTI community into their church and launched their new political party.

New direction? Hannah Tamaki lets the cameras in as she prepares to run for Parliament
Man playing poker machine

Councils should have more power to regulate pokie machines, gambling addict says