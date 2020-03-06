TODAY |

Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the fourth person to test positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a sold-out rock concert in Auckland last week while he may have been infectious.

Tool perform live onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival. Source: Getty

The man in his 30s stood at the front left of the general admission zone during Tool's concert at Spark Arena last Friday, February 28.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement today, saying anyone at the concert displaying symptoms needs to be aware.

read more
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee

After saying this he added "of course it's important for everyone with symptoms to be aware".

The risk to other concert attendees, however, is "very low", he said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest official test results were released by the Ministry of Health this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The man is the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.

He has been at home in self-isolation since Wednesday and has mild symptoms.

New Zealand
Health
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week
2
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
3
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
4
Director-General of Health suggests making plan for the months ahead amid coronavirus
5
Epilepsy NZ calls for sixth death to be included in Pharmac brand-switch inquiry
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

John Tamihere to run for Māori Party in Tāmaki Makaurau

Three charged over dairy burglary in Darfield after police find lolly load at crash scene

Man arrested over aggravated bank robbery in Wellington

Jacinda Ardern, Green Party pay tribute to 'environmental movement steward' Jeanette Fitzsimons