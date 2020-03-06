Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the fourth person to test positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a sold-out rock concert in Auckland last week while he may have been infectious.
The man in his 30s stood at the front left of the general admission zone during Tool's concert at Spark Arena last Friday, February 28.
Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement today, saying anyone at the concert displaying symptoms needs to be aware.
After saying this he added "of course it's important for everyone with symptoms to be aware".
The risk to other concert attendees, however, is "very low", he said.
The man is the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.
He has been at home in self-isolation since Wednesday and has mild symptoms.