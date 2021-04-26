Man clinging to pool noodle rescued from rough seas in Wellington bay

A man has a pool noodle and the police to thank after his dinghy sunk in rough Wellington seas today.

Police on Lady Elizabeth IV with rescued men and pool noodle. Source: Supplied

Police say they were notified by an off-duty officer of a man struggling in the water after his dinghy sunk at Mahanga Bay just after 12pm.

Sea conditions were rough, with a 25 knot north-westerly wind and a metre swell.

The man, who was wearing a life jacket, managed to swim 240 metres to shore, where he alerted police that his friend was missing in the water.

The Police Maritime Unit found the man clinging to a pool noodle as a flotation device.

Only one of the two men had a life jacket.

The man was taken to shore aboard the Lady Elizabeth IV, where he was treated for mild hypothermia.

Senior Constable Roscoe Lane says the incident is a good reminder of the need to be prepared before heading out on a boat.

“Police would like to remind people to check your craft and equipment is working before you hit the water," he said.

“Always wear a life jacket when boating or using any other craft on the water, a pool noodle is not sufficient.

“It’s a requirement to have a life jacket of the right size for everyone onboard and good to have two forms of communication if possible and tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.