Man charged with 'threatens to kill' after shots allegedly fired into the air in Auckland

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged after shots were allegedly fired at a property in Massey, Auckland, last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

No injuries have been reported in relation to the firearms incident.

In a statement this morning, police say they were called to West Coast Road at 10.44pm after reports of an altercation.

One person involved had a gun and allegedly fired two shots into the air, police say.

He was arrested this morning after his car was found by the police Eagle helicopter at around 4am today, leading police to swarm to Don Buck Road.

Part of the road was closed today and people were asked to avoid the area, with cordons in place.

Police say there's no ongoing risk to the community and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The man has since been charged with one count of threatens to kill, and a number of firearms offences.

A 34-year-old man who had been sought by police was also located during this incident and taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, following a robbery at a restaurant on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead on 31 January.

Both men are due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

It's the latest firearms incident in the city after an incident yesterday in Mount Roskill, in which a man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at around 4am.