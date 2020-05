A 54-year-old Auckland man facing three charges of threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has elected a trial by jury.

Michael Cruickshank is facing another charge of harassment having sent more than 90 emails to Ms Ardern between October 2019 and January this year.

The court has ordered he must not communicate with anyone on the internet except for family, a doctor and lawyer.

