TODAY |

Man charged with threatening to kill in Hastings mosque incident

Source:  1 NEWS

A 36-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill after an incident at a mosque in Hastings on April 2.

Hastings mosque. Source: Google Maps.

Police said today in a statement that the Hastings man visited the mosque and allegedly made threatening comments to the people present.

After police were called the man left the mosque however, they shortly afterwards found him at his home address and took him into custody.

"Police know that incidents like these are extremely upsetting, both for those involved and for the wider community, and we take them very seriously," a police spokesperson said.

"Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we encourage anyone with concerns for their safety to contact Police immediately on 111, as the victims in this incident did."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Exclusive: Government set to announce end to live animal exports
2
Black player forced to sit in locker with banana peels in 'disturbing racist scene' at Illinois high school
3
Sir John Kirwan says New Zealand Rugby 'cannot re-sign' TJ Perenara
4
Australia identifies second likely Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine blood clot case
5
Pfizer vaccine 101: How it works, its side effects and New Zealand's rollout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:53

Testing station in Auckland suburb where Covid-19 case visited wants bigger turnout

Auckland Zoo put down lions Zulu and Malik - 'We will miss them greatly'
00:23

Manhunt underway in Motueka after shooting leaves one person in hospital

Police photographing Māori woman at checkpoint 'arbitrary, unlawful' - IPCA