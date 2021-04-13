Man charged with threatening to kill in Hastings mosque incident

A 36-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill after an incident at a mosque in Hastings on April 2.

Hastings mosque. Source: Google Maps.

Police said today in a statement that the Hastings man visited the mosque and allegedly made threatening comments to the people present.

After police were called the man left the mosque however, they shortly afterwards found him at his home address and took him into custody.

"Police know that incidents like these are extremely upsetting, both for those involved and for the wider community, and we take them very seriously," a police spokesperson said.