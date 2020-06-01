Man charged with robbery as police raid properties for Auckland homicide investigation

Police have arrested a man following an ongoing investigation into a shooting in Auckland at the start of this month.

Whangārei man Clifford Umuhuri, 47, was found dead by police at an address on Parkfield Terrace, Grafton, just after 6am on June 1.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says police executed two search warrants at properties on McCulloch Road, Panmure last night.

A man at one of the addresses was arrested and charged with the aggravated robbery of Mr Umuhuri and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

"The armed offenders squad assisted inquiry staff with the approach and entry into these addresses.

"A 26-year-old man was located at one of the addresses and he has been arrested by police."

Mr Schmid says scene guards are in place at one address on McCulloch Road and at another property nearby on Bardia Road.

Further searches are being done by the inquiry team at the properties today.