Man charged with punching teacher in head outside Rotorua school

rnz.co.nz
An 18-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a teacher after an incident outside a Rotorua school last week.

The attack took place at the end of the school day while the male teacher was directing traffic during pick-up time at Rotorua Intermediate.

Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry said the incident was witnessed by a number of students and parents.

A passenger in a car got out and is alleged to have punched the teacher in the head.

The teacher suffered a concussion and a broken ankle.

The accused is to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Wednesday.

Rotorua Intermediate School. Source: Google Maps
