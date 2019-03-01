Man charged with punching teacher in head outside Rotorua school

An 18-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a teacher after an incident outside a Rotorua school last week.

The attack took place at the end of the school day while the male teacher was directing traffic during pick-up time at Rotorua Intermediate.

Rotorua Intermediate School principal Garry de Thierry said the incident was witnessed by a number of students and parents.

A passenger in a car got out and is alleged to have punched the teacher in the head.

The teacher suffered a concussion and a broken ankle.