Man charged with performing indecent act in the presence of women, after offering rides in Queenstown

A man has been arrested and charged with performing an indecent act in the presence of women after giving them rides in Queenstown.
The 37-year-old would allegedly pick up women hitchhiking or waiting for buses.
He has been charged with three counts of performing an indecent act intended to insult or offend and will appear in Queenstown District Court today.
"Always be cautious when hitchhiking or accepting rides from people you don't know - consider your personal safety first," says Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis.
