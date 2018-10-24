Man charged over violent attack on police officer during Auckland vehicle stop

A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a police officer during an attempted vehicle stop in South Auckland yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The male police officer was attempting to stop a vehicle on Ormiston Road in Flat Bush just after 12pm.

Police say the the vehicle was stopped by traffic before than man reversed their car into the police vehicle.

Both men got out of their vehicles, when the driver allegedly started repeatedly punching the officer in the head.

Members of the public intervened, holding the alleged offender until other police officers arrived.

The officer suffered a broken finger and a number of bruises but avoided any serious head injury.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with assaults with intent to injure, operate a motor vehicle recklessly and failed to stop when required.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.