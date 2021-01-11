TODAY |

Man charged over violent assault, robbery reportedly involving Nomad gang members

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information after an assault and robbery reportedly involving gang members at a Wellington park over the weekend.

Stellin Memorial Park has great views of Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement police say at about 6.10pm on Saturday, a man and a woman in their car at Stellin Memorial Park in the suburb of Northland were approached by a group of men, "some of whom were reported to be wearing Nomad gang patches".

Police say one of the men demanded the man’s backpack, leading to an altercation where the man suffered a serious injury to his leg, which required surgery.

The man was also allegedly punched a number of times as the backpack was stolen, police say.

The group fled the scene in these two vehicles. Source: 1 NEWS

The group left in two cars, a white BMW 525i with registration LAB245, and a silver 1996 Nissan Sunny with registration CSK541. 

A 20-year-old man appeared in Wellington District Court today on an aggravated robbery charge after the backpack was recovered at an address.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on 28 January.

The inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK
2
Child who attended Melbourne childcare centre tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Israel
3
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
4
Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border
5
Spectacular footage shows Team NZ capsizing during America's Cup practice race
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Surf rescue manager says increased shark sightings no reason to panic

Midwives face court after Victoria mum dies following home birth
00:32

Police seeking woman who saw altercation outside Work and Income shortly before fatal Northland pub stabbing

Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border