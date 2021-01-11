Man charged over violent assault, robbery reportedly involving Nomad gang members

Police are appealing for information after an assault and robbery reportedly involving gang members at a Wellington park over the weekend.

In a statement police say at about 6.10pm on Saturday, a man and a woman in their car at Stellin Memorial Park in the suburb of Northland were approached by a group of men, "some of whom were reported to be wearing Nomad gang patches".

Police say one of the men demanded the man’s backpack, leading to an altercation where the man suffered a serious injury to his leg, which required surgery.

The man was also allegedly punched a number of times as the backpack was stolen, police say.

The group fled the scene in these two vehicles. Source: 1 NEWS

The group left in two cars, a white BMW 525i with registration LAB245, and a silver 1996 Nissan Sunny with registration CSK541.

A 20-year-old man appeared in Wellington District Court today on an aggravated robbery charge after the backpack was recovered at an address.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on 28 January.