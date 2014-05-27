Man charged over three Auckland bank robberies in which threatening note was used

A 29-year-old man has been charged following three bank robberies in Auckland in which he allegedly handed the tellers a note claiming he had a weapon on them.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Waitemata Police announced the arrest today in a statement after robberies at Glen Eden Kiwibank on June 22, West City Mall ANZ bank in on July 1 and the Henderson BNZ on July 13.

The man performed the robberies by handing bank tellers a note indicating he possessed a weapon and demanded money from the teller.

In each case the robber successfully fled with a sum of cash.

The 29-year-old man will appear in the Waitakere District Court today on three aggravated robbery charges.