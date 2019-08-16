Man charged over theft of police pistols appears in court

A 24-year-old man charged with stealing a police car and two police pistols has been remanded in custody after his first appearance in Invercargill District Court.

Officers arrested Hori Gemmell in Te Tipua yesterday afternoon after a more than 36-hour search.

Mr Gemmell has been charged with two counts each of reckless driving, theft, and unlawful possession of a pistol, and one count of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A police car was rammed shortly after midnight on Wednesday, when officers attempted to stop a driver on Crew Road in Gore. The patrol car was later stolen along with two Glock pistols.

Police said the 24-year-old will next appear in court on 10 September.