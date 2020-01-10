Man charged over theft of car, tools and hundreds of letters in Auckland

A "recidivist burglar" doing rounds in Auckland over the holidays has been caught out after allegedly stealing several items, including a bunch of tools and hundreds of letters.

Letters (file picture). Source: istock.com

Between Christmas Eve and January 4, a car was allegedly stolen from a property in Golflands. It was captured on an automatic number-plate recognition camera two days later in the Whitford area heading towards Beachlands.

The police Eagle helicopter observed the vehicle’s driver allegedly dispose of a sack in a vacant plot of land in Whitford, before driving to Beachlands, Counties Manukau Police said in a Facebook post today.

When police located the abandoned sack, with help from the dog unit, they found a large bundle of mail with up to 200 letters. The letters were still in bundles from the distribution centre.

The man then allegedly went to the Beachlands shops and stole and item from a store.

The Eagle helicopter tracked the man and he was arrested shortly afterwards.

He had allegedly been carrying a knife, and items that could be used to break into vehicles, as well police recovered the stolen vehicle with a large amount of stolen tools and items inside.

The vehicle will now be returned to its rightful owner, police said.