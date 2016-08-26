 

Man charged over theft of $36,000 diamond ring from Auckland store

A man has been charged over the theft of a diamond worth $36,000 from an Auckland jewellery store earlier this month.

Police say the man asked to see the ring at a store on December 13, before running off with it.

They say a 31-year-old man handed himself in a the  Auckland Central Police Station on Thursday.

The man has been charged with theft in connection to the December 13 ring theft and two other thefts from earlier this year.

The man appeared before the Auckland District Court on Friday and is due to reappear on April 26.

