Man charged over theft of $36,000 diamond ring from Auckland store

A man has been charged over the theft of a diamond worth $36,000 from an Auckland jewellery store earlier this month.

Police say the man asked to see the ring at a store on December 13, before running off with it.

They say a 31-year-old man handed himself in a the Auckland Central Police Station on Thursday.

The man has been charged with theft in connection to the December 13 ring theft and two other thefts from earlier this year.