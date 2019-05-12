Man charged over stabbing outside pub in Auckland's Grey Lynn

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault outside a pub in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn early Sunday morning.

Police executed a search warrant and have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident, Auckland City Police Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said in a statement today.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

On Sunday, police said two people sustained critical injuries allegedly caused by stab wounds.

They remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.