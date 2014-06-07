Man charged over shooting of man in Auckland's Mt Albert

A man has today been charged over a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Mt Albert last month that left another man with gunshot wounds.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police responded to reports of possible gunshots being heard in Carrington Road, Mt Albert at about 6.20am on Thursday June 21.

At about the same time, a 37-year-old man was dropped off at Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Later the following night, a group armed with weapons entered an address in Carrington Road and several items of property were taken.

Police had reason to believe these incidents were linked and an investigation was initiated, Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin, Investigations Manager for the Auckland City Western Area said this afternoon.

Police today charged a 47-year-old man over the shooting. He has been charged with commission of a crime with a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in court today.

A week ago police arrested and charged a 36-year-old man in relation to the aggravated burglary in Carrington Road.

He has also been charged over a number of other unrelated matters and has been remanded in custody. He is next due to appear in Auckland District Court on July 16.