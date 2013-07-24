Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

A man has been charged over a sexually motivated attack in Auckland that took place last Friday, May 11.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 33-year-old male has been charged with assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

They say a woman was jogging at around 5am on May 11 beside the Northern Motorway heading towards Auckland’s CBD, when she was grabbed by a male and dragged into some bushes near St Mary’s Road.

The man has then allegedly strangled and indecently assaulted her. A passing cyclist heard her screaming and came to her aid.

The female suffered minor injuries and is very shaken up by this incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin says as a result of enquiries into the incident, they have identified the man as allegedly being linked to two further incidents in the St Marys Bay area earlier this month.