Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

A man has been charged over a sexually motivated attack in Auckland that took place last Friday, May 11.
Police say a 33-year-old male has been charged with assault with intent to commit sexual violation.
They say a woman was jogging at around 5am on May 11 beside the Northern Motorway heading towards Auckland’s CBD, when she was grabbed by a male and dragged into some bushes near St Mary’s Road.
The man has then allegedly strangled and indecently assaulted her. A passing cyclist heard her screaming and came to her aid.
The female suffered minor injuries and is very shaken up by this incident.
Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin says as a result of enquiries into the incident, they have identified the man as allegedly being linked to two further incidents in the St Marys Bay area earlier this month.
The male has also been charged with offensive behaviour and unlawfully on property relating to an incident on May 3 and has been charged with unlawfully on property relating to another incident on May 4.
