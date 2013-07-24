 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has been charged over a sexually motivated attack in Auckland that took place last Friday, May 11.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 33-year-old male has been charged with assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

They say a woman was jogging at around 5am on May 11 beside the Northern Motorway heading towards Auckland’s CBD, when she was grabbed by a male and dragged into some bushes near St Mary’s Road.

The man has then allegedly strangled and indecently assaulted her. A passing cyclist heard her screaming and came to her aid.

The female suffered minor injuries and is very shaken up by this incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin says as a result of enquiries into the incident, they have identified the man as allegedly being linked to two further incidents in the St Marys Bay area earlier this month.

The male has also been charged with offensive behaviour and unlawfully on property relating to an incident on May 3 and has been charged with unlawfully on property relating to another incident on May 4.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

06:30
2
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

01:09
3
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

03:57
4
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

5
Colin Jack Mitchell

'A necessary response': Predator who abducted, bashed and sexually attacked Auckland woman to remain in jail after decades of offending

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.

Doctor with patient (file picture).

Cheaper GP visits will need publicity so low-income earners don't miss out - medical centre

Half a million people will soon be able to visit the doctor for less, after yesterday's Budget announced GP visits will be slashed by up to $30 for Community Services Card holders.

Woman critically injured in Auckland stabbing

A 33-year-old man has been arrested at the scene in Glen Eden and will appear in court.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 