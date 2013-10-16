Man charged over robbery and assault at petrol station

A man has been charged over a robbery and a separate assault at the same Hamilton petrol station.

Police say a car was taken while its owner was filling up at the Norton Rd petrol station just before 6pm yesterday.

Earlier that day, at 1.40pm, two people were assaulted while filling up with petrol at the same station.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, aggravated robbery and assault with a blunt instrument.