Man charged over Port Hills crash last year that resulted in deaths of teen sisters

A young man has been charged over a fatal crash in Canterbury's Port Hills last year that killed two teen sisters.

Tayla Alexander, 17, died in the Summit Road crash on 27 November 2019. Her 16-year-old sister, Sunmara, died in hospital on 13 December after suffering critical injuries in the crash.

Police say a 19-year-old man has today been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate licence.

He is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday, 28 May 2020.

“This was a devastating event and a tragic reminder to all drivers of the need to drive safely and to the conditions,” says superintendent Lane Todd, the Canterbury Metro area commander.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Tayla and Sunmara as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones.”

The girls' father, Jason Alexander, has been fighting for action on that road ever since, starting a petition to calling for safety barriers and restricted access.

Sisters Tayla, left, and Sunmara Alexander died after a fiery Christchurch crash on 25 November. Source: Supplied via NZ Herald

The speed limit was reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h in 2019, but earlier this year Mr Alexander said he didn't think it went far enough. He said that stretch of road is a "thrill" for the youth and an "adrenaline rush and a chance to show off".