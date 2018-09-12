 

Man charged over indecent assaults at Dunedin Botanic Garden

1 NEWS
Dunedin Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a series of indecent assaults at the Botanic Garden beginning in late August.

The 29-year-old, from West Otago, has been charged with indecent assault and will appear at Invercargill District Court on October 25.

Sergeant Phill Hamlin, of Dunedin's Tactical Crime Unit, said the man's arrest should provide reassurance to the wider community.

Sergeant Hamlin would also like to thank members of the public who provided information to the police.

"We really appreciate the public being our ‘eyes and ears’, and encourage people to report anything or anyone that looks out of place or suspicious," he said.

"Information provided to us, no matter how small, can sometimes be the critical piece of the jigsaw that helps us identify offenders and act to prevent further harm to victims."

Dunedin Botanic Gardens. Source: Wikimedia Commons
