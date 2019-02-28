Man charged over indecent assault under guise of healing people of cancer

A 62-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault under the the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands and Tahiti.

Police in Tokoroa arrested and charged the man after receiving a complaint from a member of the public, authorities said in a statement today.

He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court on June 25.

"Police believe there may be further victims who are yet to come forward and speak to us about their experiences with this man," the statement says.

The alleged assaults were against both men and women.

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen at Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100 or on the police non-emergency number, 105.