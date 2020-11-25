TODAY |

Man charged over Hutt Valley hit-and-run which left woman seriously injured

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged over a hit-and-run incident late last month in Lower Hutt which left a woman seriously injured.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

The 27-year-old is facing charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to ascertain injury after the incident on January 30.

Police say the man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on February 11. 

This comes after a grey Mitsubishi Diamante thought to be linked to the incident on High Street in Taitā was found earlier this week by police. 


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
