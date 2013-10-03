Man charged over hoax call to resthome which forced evacuation of elderly residents

Northland police have charged a 50-year-old man who they say called in a fake bomb threat to a Whangarei rest home.

The 29 elderly residents had to evacuated as temperatures outside reached 28 degrees, police said, after the caller claimed there was a bomb under the property.

A search was conducated and no bomb was found.

The suspect, a local man, was arrested yesterday afternoon and will appear at Whangarei District Court this morning chaged with threatening to cause harm.