Man charged over hit-and-run in Auckland that left person seriously injured

A man has been arrested and charged over a hit-and-run in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

The 47-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Scott Wilson said the man had been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police have also seized a Nissan Pathfinder which will undergo forensic examination.

The man is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

A pedestrian was left seriously injured after an incident involving a car on Sandringham Road shortly before 4am on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle left the scene immediately following the crash.

