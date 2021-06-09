TODAY |

Man charged over hit-and-run death in Auckland's Māngere

A 21-year-old man has been charged after man died after being hit by a vehicle in Auckland's Māngere yesterday.

A gun might have been involved in the incident, authorities said today. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this morning, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the 21-year-old was arrested yesterday on Thomas Road.

He is due to appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury over the incident. Police said further charges are possible.

It comes after police yesterday said a gun may have also been involved in the incident on Thomas Road at around 11.45am. Armed officers attended.

The NZ Herald reported up to 30 people were seen being handcuffed and spoken to by police after the incident yesterday.

A witness also told the publication they saw people smashing a car with a rock and iron rod.

"The scene examination on Thomas Road has now been completed, but police remain present at the nearby address that we attended following the incident," Bright said.

"Detectives are continuing to work through speaking with a large number of people to piece together the full set of circumstances of yesterday's incident.

"A number of vehicles have been seized as part of our inquiries."

A post mortem examination on the victim, who is yet to be identified, is due to be carried out today.

Bright urged anyone with information to call police on 105 quoting the file number 210609/0607, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

