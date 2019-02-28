TODAY |

Man charged over Hawke's Bay shooting that left one person hospitalised

A man has been charged over a Hawke's Bay shooting that left one man hospitalised.

Police say the arrest came after a 19-year-old man was shot in Wairoa about 8.45pm on Sunday night.

"The victim sustained injuries to his right shoulder, upper arm and face," Wairoa Police Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths says.

"He was treated in Wairoa Hospital and has since been discharged."

A 22-year-old Wairoa man was subsequently arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.

He made an initial appearance in the Gisborne District Court today and has been remanded in custody to appear again on Friday August 16, police say.

Acting Detective Sergeant Griffiths says a second shooting incident occurred at the same address just before 3am yesterday morning.

"Shots have been fired from a moving vehicle into the house. Two firearms believed to be linked to these incidents have been recovered.

"A third incident occurred at a separate property where shots were also fired into the address."

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Wairoa Police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of two police officers.
A file image of two police officers. Source: rnz.co.nz
